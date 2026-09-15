[Lithium Battery: Ganfeng Lithium Battery Unit Raises Registered Capital 10% to RMB 3.51bn]

[SMM Cobalt Morning Meeting Summary] Raw material costs weaken, demand is sluggish, and the price center continues to shift downward

The industry chain remained in the doldrums overall this week, with some products stabilizing briefly, but demand-side improvement was limited. Electrolysis product prices stopped falling and rebounded, driven mainly by a phased increase in purchasing, though sustainability remains to be seen. The intermediate product market stayed in a stalemate, with upstream price-holding and low-price transactions intensifying the standoff; if low-priced supply persists, the price center still faces downside risk. Cost support for salt products continued to weaken, as low-cost recycled materials and low-price selling by some enterprises intensified market competition, while downstream purchase willingness remained cautious, leaving prices clearly under pressure. Co3O4 and cobalt chloride were broadly stable, but with both supply and demand weak and inventory digestion slow, there was little upward momentum in the short term. Cobalt powder quotations continued to edge lower, dragged down by weak demand from the cemented carbide sector. Ternary cathode precursors and ternary cathode materials continued to weaken under the impact of falling nickel and lithium raw material prices and reduced end-user orders, with production schedules also trending downward. LCO's traditional peak season performance fell short of expectations, with weak end-user stockpiling; falling costs and insufficient demand created dual pressure, and the market is expected to consolidate on a weak note in the short term.