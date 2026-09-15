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[Lithium Battery: Ganfeng Lithium Battery Unit Raises Registered Capital 10% to RMB 3.51bn]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 12:00
Public records show Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Battery Co. completed a registration change on Sept 15, with registered capital rising about 10% from RMB 3.18bn to RMB 3.51bn. Founded in 2011, the company develops, produces and sells lithium-ion power batteries, fuel cells and energy storage batteries. The increase is expected to support its power and energy storage battery expansion.

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