logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Market pricing in rate hike expectations, silver futures maintain fluctuating trend, spot market transactions sluggish [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 11:55

Today, SMM's 10:00 a.m. price for the SGE Ag (T+D) was 15,450 yuan/kg, with premiums quoted in a range from parity against TD to +10 yuan/kg. The weighted average price was 2.53 yuan/kg, with overall premiums little changed from yesterday.

On the macro front, the latest data showed the probability of a 25 bp rate hike at the September FOMC meeting rose to 92.4%, while the probability of holding rates steady was only 7.6%. After August CPI came in slightly above expectations, market pricing has essentially locked in this hike, and funds have begun to trade the upcoming dot plot and Powell's remarks, watching for any signal of a second hike within the year. Overnight, long-end US Treasury yields continued to fluctuate at highs, and stronger oil prices further elevated tail risks to inflation. In the near term, elevated rate expectations continued to weigh on silver valuations, but geopolitical risks and physical safe-haven demand for precious metals provided support on the downside. Bearish factors have largely been priced in by the market ahead of time, and silver is likely to move sideways in the near term, with the trading center awaiting guidance from this week's FOMC decision.

In the spot market, the spot-futures price spread between SHFE and SGE T+D held at 25-30 yuan/kg. Morning quotes in Shanghai were concentrated at a discount of 25-20 yuan/kg against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract. Overall quoted price spreads were relatively small, downstream inquiries were moderate, and purchasing was relatively cautious, mainly based on price negotiations for immediate needs, with transactions skewed toward the lower end of quotes. Overall, the market remained cautious and on the sidelines ahead of the rate decision, with trading relatively sluggish. Today, market premiums against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract were quoted at a discount of 30 to 20 yuan/kg, with transactions concentrated from parity against SGE Ag (T+D) to a slight premium range.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]
1 hour ago
Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]
Read More
Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]
Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]
1 hour ago
Economic Improvement of the Boumadine Polymetallic Mine in Morocco
18 hours ago
Economic Improvement of the Boumadine Polymetallic Mine in Morocco
Read More
Economic Improvement of the Boumadine Polymetallic Mine in Morocco
Economic Improvement of the Boumadine Polymetallic Mine in Morocco
18 hours ago
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
21 hours ago
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
Read More
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
[SMM Flash] Greenland Mines has completed a 104.8-tonne bulk-sampling programme across seven sites at its Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in East Greenland. The samples are being prepared for large-scale and pilot-scale metallurgical testwork at GTK Mintec in Finland, while the company continues engineering, processing, infrastructure and waste-management studies aimed at advancing the project's technical evaluation. Skaergaard's S-K 1300 resource currently comprises approximately 15.0 million oz PdEq Indicated and 17.49 million oz PdEq Inferred, according to Greenland Mines. The bulk-testing programme represents an important step in evaluating processing and recovery options for one of the larger undeveloped palladium-platinum-gold systems outside the major South African, Zimbabwean and Russian supply regions. However, the reported Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and the latest programme does not constitute a development or commercial production decision.
21 hours ago
Related News
news
Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]
Sep 15, 2026 11:52
news
Economic Improvement of the Boumadine Polymetallic Mine in Morocco
Sep 14, 2026 19:40
news
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
Sep 14, 2026 16:18
news
Two Rivers Advances Validation Work for Merensky Project, Potential Output at 182,000 6E oz/year
Sep 14, 2026 16:05
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here