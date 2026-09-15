logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] Index consolidates, H200 rental spot budget anchored at 134,000

Published: Sep 15, 2026 11:37
All indices consolidated today. On the price collection side: spot H100 full systems were quoted at 3.4 million yuan per unit; spot H200 SXM supply and demand quickly aligned at 134,000 yuan per month, with PCIe explicitly excluded, potentially becoming a tradable reference level; 4090 platform cards were priced at 1.92 yuan per hour, while the internal price at a northwestern university was 1.2 yuan (cost structure and subsidy differences make direct comparison inappropriate). Prices of existing Nvidia cards surged across the board, and the follow-up construction of power infrastructure became a key constraint, requiring multi-party participation to build consensus on computing-power coordination.

[Market Overview] The SMM computing power rental price index consolidated overall today, with all 19 index quotes unchanged from the previous trading day. The existing models that rose yesterday and H100 in western China both stabilized. On the price collection side, three signals came from whole-machine procurement, per-card-hour pricing, and preference for the spot H200 version, adding multiple reference points to the price system.

[H100 Whole Machines and H200 Spot: Hardware Prices and New Anchors] A new quote for H100 whole-machine spot emerged at 3.4 million yuan per unit. Compared with the highest rental price of 85,000 yuan per unit per month for this model in the Yangtze River Delta, the sample of whole-machine selling prices still needs to accumulate, and a single quote is not enough to reflect the overall market level. On the H200 side, a digital technology enterprise in South China put forward clear requirements: SXM version, spot rather than futures, no more than 10 units (7 to 8 units also acceptable), budget below 134,000 yuan per month, for self-use. A computing power service provider in North China indicated that this budget is workable. Sellers and buyers quickly aligned on the same price and version specifications, and 134,000 yuan per month may become a workable reference level for H200 SXM spot transactions. The buyer explicitly ruled out the PCIe version, showing that SXM has become the preferred specification for spot transactions.

[Per-Card-Hour Pricing: Divergence Between Market-Based and Internal Prices] A GPU rental cloud platform quoted 1.92 yuan per card-hour for the 4090, continuing the existing price level of southwestern platforms. A university in northwestern China reported a usage price of 1.2 yuan per card-hour for the same model, about 38% lower than the market-based quote. The continuity of third-party platform pricing can serve as a price reference, while internal university prices reflect differences in cost structures and subsidy mechanisms. These two types of benchmarks should not be directly compared.

[SMM View] Prices of existing N-card resources have surged across the board, with H100 whole machines quoted at 3.4 million yuan, H200 spot anchored at 134,000 yuan per month, and A100 and A800 raised simultaneously last week. High-end and existing models are strengthening together. However, amid the rapid expansion of computing power scale, whether power infrastructure construction can keep pace has become a key constraint. Cabinet power is evolving from 7KW and 10KW to 20KW liquid cooling, yet the construction cycles for power grid and green electricity support cannot be compressed at the same pace. SMM believes that true coordination between computing power and electricity requires the participation and consensus of resource providers, the power grid, local governments, and energy-consuming enterprises. Expansion on the computing power side alone is unlikely to produce stable price and supply expectations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan
3 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan
SMM learned that a GPU rental cloud platform quoted 4090 computing power at 1.92 yuan per card per hour, continuing the price level for the same model previously collected by SMM from a south-west China platform. During the same period, the computing power price for the same server model used by faculty and students at a university in north-west China was 1.2 yuan per card per hour, about 38% lower than the market quote. SMM believes that the stability of third-party market-based pricing can serve as a price reference, while internal university prices reflect differences in cost-side factors and subsidy mechanisms, and the two types of metrics should not be directly compared.
3 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] H100 complete machine spot newly quoted at 3.4 million yuan, single-point quote pending observation
3 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] H100 complete machine spot newly quoted at 3.4 million yuan, single-point quote pending observation
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] H100 complete machine spot newly quoted at 3.4 million yuan, single-point quote pending observation
[SMM Computing Power News] H100 complete machine spot newly quoted at 3.4 million yuan, single-point quote pending observation
SMM has learned that new quotes for spot H100 servers have emerged in the market, with a whole-unit purchase price of 3.4 million yuan per unit. During the same period, the highest rental quote for this model in the Yangtze River Delta has risen to 85,000 yuan per unit per month. SMM believes that a single quote is not enough to reflect the overall market level, and the sample of whole-unit selling prices for this model still needs to accumulate. SMM will continue to track new incoming quotes.
3 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Daily] 910B4 64 units 15,500 South China 5090 up 12%
18 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Daily] 910B4 64 units 15,500 South China 5090 up 12%
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Daily] 910B4 64 units 15,500 South China 5090 up 12%
[SMM Computing Power Daily] 910B4 64 units 15,500 South China 5090 up 12%
September 14: In the domestic computing power segment, 64 Ascend 910B4 eight-card servers were newly signed at a monthly rental of 15,500 yuan per unit, with the same price for one-year and three-year terms. In the southwest, 16 H20 96G eight-card servers were quoted at 53,000 yuan per unit per month, including cabinet and electricity, higher than the 46,000 yuan for the same model in east China. In south China, 200 GeForce 5090 fan cards were quoted at 47,100 yuan per card, tax included, up about 12% from 42,000 yuan in early September. The L20 48G has entered the consideration of investment and construction parties, with spot single-card prices in north China at over 32,000 yuan, and investment and construction parties plan to migrate into operators' self-owned data centers under five-year long-term contracts.
18 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan
Sep 15, 2026 10:16
news
[SMM Computing Power News] H100 complete machine spot newly quoted at 3.4 million yuan, single-point quote pending observation
Sep 15, 2026 09:47
news
[SMM Computing Power Daily] 910B4 64 units 15,500 South China 5090 up 12%
Sep 14, 2026 18:49
news
[SMM Computing Power Flash] South China 5090 fan cards quoted at 47,100 yuan, up 12% from the previous batch
Sep 14, 2026 14:41
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] Index consolidates, H200 rental spot budget anchored at 134,000 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)