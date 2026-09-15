SHFE Zinc Prices Drop, Boosting Downstream Buyer Activity in East China

SHFE zinc opened lower in the night session, expected to consolidate in the short term [SMM zinc morning comment]

[SMM Zinc Morning Comment: SHFE Zinc Opens Lower in Night Session, Expected to Consolidate in the Short Term] Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 25,960 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc drifted higher, hitting a low of 25,960 yuan/mt in early trading and a high of 26,250 yuan/mt near the close, before settling down at 26,210 yuan/mt, down 125 yuan/mt or 0.47%. Trading volume decreased to 52,752 lots, and open interest fell by 1,481 lots to 126,000 lots.