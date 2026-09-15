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SHFE Zinc Prices Drop, Boosting Downstream Buyer Activity in East China

Published: Sep 15, 2026 10:32
Source: SMM
[East China Zinc Ingot Market] According to SMM, SHFE zinc prices have recently declined significantly to around RMB 26,000/mt, reaching the psychological price levels of most downstream buyers. Since last night, downstream buyers have become more active in securing cargoes through price fixing, leading to a noticeable improvement in spot market activity in East China. Traders have also raised their offers accordingly. Today, SMM 0# zinc ingot prices fell by RMB 290/mt day-on-day to RMB 26,030/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[East China Zinc Ingot Market] According to SMM, SHFE zinc prices have - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)