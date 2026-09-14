On September 7, the Yancheng Ecological Environment Bureau in Jiangsu Province publicly announced the ecological environment impact report for the first-phase 300,000 kW project of the Longyuan Jiangsu Dafeng H12# 500,000 kW wind and solar co-located offshore PV project.

The content shows that Longyuan Jiangsu Dafeng H12 is one of the wind and solar co-located pilot projects selected in the Implementation Plan for Offshore PV Development and Construction in Jiangsu Province (2025-2030), and one of the major projects in Jiangsu Province in 2026.

The project is located in Dafeng District, Yancheng City, and is being developed by Longyuan New Energy (Yancheng Dafeng) Co., Ltd. It will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase having a development capacity of approximately 300 MW and the second phase approximately 200 MW. The offshore booster station and export submarine cables will be constructed in a single effort during the first phase (with reserved connection conditions for the second phase). The scope of this environmental assessment covers only the first-phase 300 MW project.

The first-phase 300 MW project obtained the Jiangsu Province investment project filing certificate on May 28, 2026. The project is located within the western zone of the site of the completed and operational Longyuan Jiangsu Dafeng 200 MW offshore wind power project. It involves the construction of a new 303.6 MW offshore PV power station, including a PV array with a DC-side installed capacity of 364.1616 MW, a 220 kV offshore booster station, on-site collector lines, and two 220 kV submarine cable circuits.

The project developer is Longyuan New Energy (Yancheng Dafeng) Co., Ltd. The controlling shareholder of the company is Longyuan Power, which is a controlled subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation.