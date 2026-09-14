Titanium dioxide market hits bottom and stabilizes, expectations of stopping falling and recovering heat up [SMM Titanium Spot Express]

SMM, September 14:

SMM, September 14: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,080 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market were 12,500-14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide quotations were 12,000-13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide was 15,300-17,000 yuan/mt. Titanium dioxide prices today were flat compared with the previous working day.

The titanium dioxide market hit bottom and stabilized today. Supply side, the operating rate in September is expected to rise slightly, while industry inventory pressure still needs time to be digested. Raw material side, domestic titanium ore prices were stable, smelting acid prices ground lower, and cost support remained under pressure. Demand side, recent order-taking was generally improving, with orders extendable to September and even early-to-mid October. Export orders improved as well, and price hikes stopped the decline in quotations. The short-term goal of stopping the fall has basically been achieved, and there are expectations for prices to test upward, but whether they can truly rise depends on the sustainability of orders. The titanium dioxide market is expected to consolidate.