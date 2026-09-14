Global chrome ore departures from major export ports totaled 479,700 mt in the week ended September 11, down 30.66% week-on-week, according to SMM's latest data. The pullback unwinds a portion of the prior week's surge, with the broad-based recovery seen across Maputo, Richards Bay, Mersin, and Beira proving short-lived.

Maputo again absorbed the bulk of activity, with departures easing to 438,700 mt from 512,100 mt, a 14.33% decline that nonetheless lifted the port's share of total departures to roughly 91%, its highest level in the current data series. The port's relative resilience against a steeper market-wide contraction underscores its continued role as the primary anchor of regional chrome ore exports. Mersin departures fell more sharply, down 70.18% to 25,200 mt from 84,500 mt, while Richards Bay and Beira both reverted to zero departures after last week's rebound to 57,800 mt and 29,500 mt, respectively.

The renewed halt at Richards Bay and Beira, following just one active week apiece, points to the intermittent, non-continuous nature of loadings at these secondary corridors rather than a sustained recovery in export activity. With Maputo now accounting for the near-totality of major-port volumes, the latest data reflects a reversion to the more concentrated flow pattern observed in the weeks preceding early September's broader pickup.