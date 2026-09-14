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[Auto: Leapmotor Sets Up New Energy Tech Company with RMB 1.26 Billion Registered Capital]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 17:24
Zhejiang Lingzhen New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was established on September 8 with a registered capital of RMB 1.26 billion. The company is wholly owned by Zhejiang Lingxiao Energy Technology, a subsidiary of Leapmotor. Its business scope covers auto parts R&D and manufacturing, electronic materials R&D, energy storage technology services, battery manufacturing and battery components production, marking a further extension of Leapmotor's layout into the battery and parts segment.

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Zhejiang Lingzhen New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was established on S - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)