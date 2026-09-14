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[Solid-State: EVE Energy Granted Patent for Halide Solid Electrolyte and All-Solid-State Battery Preparation]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 17:24
EVE Energy has recently been granted an invention patent titled "A Halide Solid Electrolyte, Its Preparation Method, and a Preparation Method for All-Solid-State Batteries", authorized on September 4, 2026. The patent covers a halide solid electrolyte doped with elements such as Zr, Y, In, Sc, Er or Ga, along with the process for building all-solid-state batteries with it. Halide electrolytes are seen as a key route for all-solid-state batteries thanks to high ionic conductivity and good interface compatibility, and the patent further strengthens EVE's portfolio in solid-state battery technology.

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