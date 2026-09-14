[Solid-State: EVE Energy Granted Patent for Halide Solid Electrolyte and All-Solid-State Battery Preparation]

[Solid-State Battery: Nine Departments’ 15th Five-Year Plan Incorporates Automotive Solid-State Batteries into the Specialized Standards System, Accelerating the Supply of Cutting-Edge Technology Standards]

[Solid-State Battery: Nine Departments' 15th Five-Year Plan Incorporates Automotive Solid-State Batteries into Specialised Standards System, Accelerating Supply of Cutting-Edge Technology Standards] On 9 September 2026, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and eight other departments issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle Industry (MIIT Joint Regulation Letter [2026] No. 305). In the task of "continuously improving the standards system," the Plan specifies the ongoing establishment and refinement of specialised standards systems for automotive chips, automotive software, automotive artificial intelligence, automotive solid-state batteries, and low-carbon development of automobiles. In the task of "accelerating the supply of cutting-edge cross-disciplinary standards," it further proposes accelerating the formulation of frontier technology standards for automotive artificial intelligence, cockpit-driving integration, solid-state batteries, distributed electric drive, fully active suspension, integrated driving units, and chassis fusion control. The Plan does not establish a separate special clause for the industrialisation of solid-state batteries; the relevant arrangements primarily focus on standards taking the lead, providing regulatory support for subsequent technological breakthroughs and large-scale application.