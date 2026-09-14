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[Steel Mill Maintenance]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 16:59
Source: SMM
[Steel Mill Maintenance] Henan Yaxin Steel halted production for maintenance of two 630m³ blast furnaces starting September 10, affecting daily average hot metal production by 4,000 mt. The maintenance is tentatively scheduled for two months, with the specific production resumption timing depending on market conditions. [SMM Steel]

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[Steel Mill Maintenance] Henan Yaxin Steel halted production for maint - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)