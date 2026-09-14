Skyrora Completes 6 Hot-Firing Tests of 3.5kN Engine, Showcasing Titanium-Coated 3D Printing Advancements

【SMM Titanium Flash】 According to ADS Advance, the British aerospace company Skyrora has completed six hot-firing tests of its 3.5kN low-orbit engine, and X-ray inspections before and after the tests confirmed no damage. Some components of the engine were manufactured using a self-developed hybrid DED 3D printer, which achieved a weight reduction of approximately 44% by depositing a titanium coating instead of a nickel-based alloy. This move verifies the structural reliability of titanium-coated components in real thermal cycles and demonstrates that additive manufacturing is driving the reconstruction of the form and dosage structure of titanium materials for aerospace applications. Commercial aerospace is expected to become one of the fastest-growing scenarios for titanium demand.