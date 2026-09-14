Skyrora Completes 6 Hot-Firing Tests of 3.5kN Engine, Showcasing Titanium-Coated 3D Printing Advancements

【SMM Titanium】Nanjing TiO2 Prices Up RMB 700/ton, USD 100/ton for Intl. Customers from Sept 12, 2026
【SMM Titanium Express】Nanjing Titanium White Chemical Co. , Ltd. has issued a price adjustment notice: effective September 12,2026, the sales prices of all grades of its rutile titanium dioxide products will be increased by RMB 700 per ton, and by USD 100 per ton for all international customers. This price adjustment will remain valid until the next price adjustment notice takes effect, and the reason for the adjustment is the changes in the market of raw and auxiliary materials as well as the company's actual situation.