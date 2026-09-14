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National copper social inventory buildup to 90,300 mt [SMM weekly data]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 14:53

SMM, September 14:

Data summary: As of Monday, September 14, SMM national mainstream copper inventories across China increased by 5,200 mt WoW from last Monday to 90,300 mt. Total inventories decreased by 63,900 mt compared to 154,200 mt in the same period last year.

By region, in Shanghai, copper prices pulled back notably on Friday. Although downstream users actively priced orders, cargo pick-up was not fully realized. Combined with small arrivals of imported and domestic supply, inventories saw some buildup. In Jiangsu, consumption improved due to the copper price pullback, and inventories saw slight destocking. In Guangdong, with delivery approaching and a large price spread between futures contracts, suppliers were actively shipping to delivery warehouses. However, after copper prices pulled back on Friday, demand recovered, and inventories also saw slight destocking.

Looking ahead, on the supply side, arrivals of domestic and imported copper cathode increased. On the demand side, with delivery approaching and copper prices pulling back, downstream purchasing demand is gradually being released, and consumption is recovering. Surveys show that the operating rate of copper cathode rod is expected to decrease to 60.01% this week, down 1.48 percentage points WoW. Overall, with spot supply easing and end-user purchasing momentum rebounding, national electrolytic copper social inventories are expected to see slight destocking this week.

      

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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[SMM Shanghai Spot Copper] Looking ahead to tomorrow, the SHFE copper 2609 contract will enter its last trading day. During the day, some suppliers have already attempted to quote against the October contract, offering standard-quality copper at a premium of about 700 yuan/mt. As of September 14, SMM social inventory of copper cathode in major domestic regions stood at 90,300 mt, up 5,200 mt WoW from Monday and up 2,800 mt from last Thursday, but down 63,900 mt YoY. In Shanghai, copper prices pulled back notably last Friday. Although downstream buyers actively fixed prices, cargo pick-up was not fully realized. Combined with small arrivals of imported and domestic cargoes, inventory saw some buildup. In Jiangsu, consumption improved on the copper price correction, leading to slight destocking. Tomorrow, suppliers are expected to quote high premiums against the October contract. However, since SMM consistently quotes against the front-month contract, after adjusting for the price spread between futures contracts, quotes are expected to show a slight discount, which will be corrected on the following day.
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National copper social inventory buildup to 90,300 mt [SMM weekly data] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)