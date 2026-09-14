According to Reuters on September 11, Turkish energy and commodities trader BGN is seeking to expand its cobalt procurement activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo as it builds out its newly established metals trading business. Sources said BGN has held preliminary talks with local mining companies over long-term offtake agreements, although the potential suppliers have not been disclosed.

The company may also be in discussions with the DRC government to explore purchases from state-backed artisanal cobalt buyer Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC). BGN has been expanding its metals business, with a focus on copper, aluminum, cobalt and nickel, and has metals trading teams in Geneva, Singapore and Shanghai.

If the proposed offtake agreements and potential EGC purchases are finalized, they would add another international buyer to the DRC cobalt supply chain and could further diversify the country’s cobalt sales channels and customer base.