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[SMM Flash News] US Court Strikes Down Emergency Order Keeping Michigan’s 1.4-GW Coal Plant Open

Published: Sep 14, 2026 00:16
Source: SMM
A US federal appeals court unanimously ruled that the Department of Energy exceeded its authority when it ordered Consumers Energy’s 1.4-GW J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in Michigan to remain operational beyond its scheduled May 2025 retirement. The court found that the DOE improperly invoked emergency powers under the Federal Power Act. Michigan argued that continued operation of the economically unviable plant could impose nearly $300 million in additional costs on electricity customers. However, the ruling does not immediately close the plant, as Consumers Energy remains subject to a separate temporary DOE order requiring operations to continue until mid-November 2026. The decision could constrain similar federal efforts to postpone coal-plant retirements on grid-reliability grounds.

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