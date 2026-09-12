China's Auto Sales Drop 5.1% in August, NEV Sales Surge 17.8% YoY, Exports Up 65.3%

China Aims to Become Global NEV Power by 2030 with Autonomous Driving Push

The "15th Five-Year Plan" for intelligent connected NEVs has been officially released, clearly setting the overall goal that by 2030, China's intelligent connected NEV industry will rank among the world's automotive powers. Specifically, in the Chinese market, passenger NEVs and commercial vehicles are expected to account for 70% and 40% of total new vehicle sales in their respective segments; vehicles with autonomous driving functions will achieve large-scale application, with high-level autonomous driving realized on highways, urban expressways, and some urban roads.