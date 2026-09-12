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China's Auto Sales Drop 5.1% in August, NEV Sales Surge 17.8% YoY, Exports Up 65.3%

Published: Sep 12, 2026 15:55
CAAM data shows that in August, China's auto sales were 2.712 million units, down 5.1% YoY. Among them, NEV performance was impressive, with sales reaching 1.643 million units, up 17.8% YoY, accounting for 60.6% of total new vehicle sales. In terms of exports, auto exports in August were 1.01 million units, up 65.3% YoY; NEV exports were 526,000 units, up 1.3x YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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CAAM data shows that in August, China's auto sales were 2.712 million - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)