According to foreign media reports citing data from the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco), Chile's copper production fell 9.4% year on year in July 2026, as output declined sharply at several major operations in the world's largest copper-producing country.

Copper production at state-owned Codelco fell 5% year on year to 112,800 tonnes in July, extending a period of weaker output for the company amid operational challenges at key mines.

Production at BHP-controlled Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, dropped more sharply, falling 22.1% year on year to 89,400 tonnes. In contrast, output at Collahuasi, jointly owned by Anglo American and Glencore, increased 12.3% year on year to 38,400 tonnes.

Chile's National Statistics Institute (INE) separately reported mine copper production of 403,424 tonnes in July. The country's Mining Production Index fell 7.2% year on year, while metallic mining activity declined 10.7%, mainly due to lower copper extraction and processing. Foreign media reports also cited severe weather in northern Chile and maintenance at major operations as factors weighing on July production.

Cochilco currently forecasts Chilean copper production at approximately 5.27 million tonnes in 2026, down 2.6% year on year, before recovering 5.2% to around 5.55 million tonnes in 2027.

The sharp July decline highlights continued pressure on Chilean mine supply. The 22.1% year-on-year drop at Escondida is particularly significant given the mine's scale, while lower Codelco production further weighs on national output. Although Collahuasi recorded higher production, the increase was insufficient to offset weakness elsewhere. A recovery in major operations during the remainder of the year will be important if Chile is to limit the full-year decline projected by Cochilco.