logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] August Korea ESS Market Review: Greater Demand Visibility as Grid Policies Take Shape

Published: Sep 11, 2026 18:17
Source: SMM
Korea’s ESS market moved closer to actual procurement expansion in August as policy support for renewable integration and grid stability became more concrete. Attention focused on the next ESS centralized contract market, distribution-grid projects, and stronger non-price criteria such as safety and supply capability. Actual demand growth will depend on final tender volumes, project execution and battery shipments.

Korea’s ESS market is moving toward a stage where the potential for actual procurement growth is becoming more visible, supported by renewable energy expansion and grid stabilization policies. In August, expectations for a larger next round of the ESS Central Contract Market increased, shifting market attention toward how quickly policy support can translate into actual battery demand.

 

Attention Turns to Potential Expansion of the Central Contract Market

The key development in Korea’s ESS market in August was not the announcement of a new policy target, but rather greater visibility on how existing renewable energy and grid policies could lead to additional ESS procurement.
Following the market operator’s consultation with project developers in late July regarding the next ESS Central Contract Market, expectations increased in August that procurement could expand from previous levels amid growing renewable integration and grid stabilization needs. However, the exact volume has yet to be finalized, meaning the actual scale of market growth will depend on final tender volumes and contract terms.
This reflects the expanding role of ESS beyond simple power storage. ESS is increasingly being positioned as a grid flexibility resource capable of mitigating renewable output fluctuations and grid connection constraints. As Korea targets 100GW of cumulative renewable capacity by 2030, the need for storage to bridge the gap between renewable deployment and transmission and distribution grid expansion is also increasing.

 

Distribution-Grid ESS Projects Move Into Implementation

Policy-driven demand is already moving into the implementation stage through several distribution-grid projects. The government is advancing plans to install a combined 128MW/640MWh of ESS across 32 distribution lines with high renewable connection demand to increase available grid connection capacity.
This indicates a shift in the nature of domestic ESS demand. Rather than being used primarily for electricity cost savings or standalone project returns, ESS is increasingly serving as grid infrastructure that can reduce the time and cost required for network expansion while supporting additional renewable connections.
As renewable capacity continues to grow, grid connection delays and curtailment risks may persist, potentially generating additional ESS demand in areas facing more severe grid bottlenecks.

 

Safety and Supply Capability Gain Importance Alongside Price

Procurement criteria are also evolving as the ESS market expands. Recent Central Contract Market evaluations have placed greater emphasis on non-price factors such as safety and industrial competitiveness, while distribution-grid ESS projects are increasingly considering long-duration operation, fire safety and broader industrial contributions.
As a result, competition in Korea’s ESS market is likely to depend not only on battery prices or announced production capacity, but increasingly on safety, operating performance, supply stability and the ability to execute projects reliably.
Domestic battery suppliers are responding by operating EV-focused production capacity more flexibly while expanding production bases for LFP batteries used in ESS applications. However, a significant portion of these production plans also targets overseas ESS demand, meaning announced capacity should not be interpreted directly as growth in Korea’s domestic demand.

 

Actual Orders and Shipments Will Be the Next Key Indicators

Overall, the main change in Korea’s ESS market in August was the growing likelihood that renewable energy and grid policies will translate into actual procurement through the Central Contract Market and distribution-grid projects. ESS is therefore becoming increasingly important both as a grid stabilization tool and as an additional source of battery demand.
However, supportive policies do not automatically imply a sharp increase in battery demand. The key indicators going forward will be the final procurement volume and tender conditions for the next Central Contract Market, the pace of distribution-grid ESS deployment, and whether planned projects translate into actual construction and battery shipments.
Ultimately, the next stage of Korea’s ESS market growth will depend less on policy targets themselves and more on how quickly planned projects are converted into actual orders and battery demand.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] DRC Cobalt Exports Surge, Shifting Near-Term Bargaining Power to Buyers
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] DRC Cobalt Exports Surge, Shifting Near-Term Bargaining Power to Buyers
Read More
[SMM Analysis] DRC Cobalt Exports Surge, Shifting Near-Term Bargaining Power to Buyers
[SMM Analysis] DRC Cobalt Exports Surge, Shifting Near-Term Bargaining Power to Buyers
The Democratic Republic of the Congo's cobalt exports are gradually recovering, according to the country's mining report for the first half of 2026. The concentrated release of material should ease China's cobalt feedstock shortage and shift bargaining power toward buyers. With cobalt salt demand weak and smelter margins under pressure, additional arrivals will make it harder for sellers to hold firm, and price concessions will be needed to unlock transactions.
2 hours ago
China Aims to Become Global Automotive Power by 2030 with NEV and Autonomous Tech Push
3 hours ago
China Aims to Become Global Automotive Power by 2030 with NEV and Autonomous Tech Push
Read More
China Aims to Become Global Automotive Power by 2030 with NEV and Autonomous Tech Push
China Aims to Become Global Automotive Power by 2030 with NEV and Autonomous Tech Push
[MIIT and eight other departments: China to join ranks of world's automotive powers by 2030] The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and eight other departments have issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Intelligent Connected NEV Industry. The plan proposes that by 2030, China's advantages across the entire intelligent connected NEV industry chain will be further consolidated, enabling the country to join the ranks of the world's automotive powers. In the Chinese market, passenger NEVs and commercial NEVs are expected to account for 70% and 40% of total new vehicle sales in their respective segments, and vehicles with autonomous driving functions will achieve large-scale application.
3 hours ago
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
3 hours ago
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
Read More
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
In September, overall prices in the scrap battery cell market on the lithium battery recycling side showed a downward trend.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] DRC Cobalt Exports Surge, Shifting Near-Term Bargaining Power to Buyers
Sep 11, 2026 19:02
news
China Aims to Become Global Automotive Power by 2030 with NEV and Autonomous Tech Push
Sep 11, 2026 17:49
news
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
Sep 11, 2026 17:43
news
SMM Daily Review: Spot lithium carbonate prices drifted lower on September 11
Sep 11, 2026 15:41
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
[SMM Analysis] August Korea ESS Market Review: Greater Demand Visibility as Grid Policies Take Shape - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)