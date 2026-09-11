Anhui Annada Raises Titanium Dioxide Prices by 700 Yuan/ton Domestically, 100 USD/ton for Foreign Sales

Market recovery signals gradually emerge; titanium industry chain may see a phased turning point [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]

[SMM Titanium Weekly Review: Market Recovery Signals Gradually Emerge, Titanium Industry Chain May Usher in a Phased Turning Point] This week, the titanium industry chain showed a divergent operating trend overall. Supply side, titanium concentrates consolidated at lows, imported ore cargoes impacted ports, traders offloaded goods to suppress the market, domestic ore had limited downside room, while titanium slag maintained a weak consolidation, with enterprises mired in losses. Titanium dioxide prices remained stable overall, expectations for the September peak season heated up, but only small-scale restocking for rigid demand occurred, industry inventory pressure persisted, raw material cost support was weak, and the market lacked upward momentum. Titanium sponge continued its pattern in the doldrums, market transactions leaned toward lower prices, upstream and downstream inventories were high, downstream buyers pushed for lower prices significantly, and trading was relatively sluggish. The titanium materials sector showed prominent structural divergence, with weak demand and insufficient operating rates for civilian titanium materials, while orders for high-end titanium materials in aviation and military applications were sufficient and supply was tight. Overall, end-use demand across the entire industry chain has not seen a substantive recovery, with support only in the high-end segment. In the short term, the titanium industry chain is likely to maintain divergent consolidation, with focus on the implementation of enterprise price adjustments and the follow-through of actual order transactions.