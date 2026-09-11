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Low-Priced NPI Orders Surge, Steel Mills Cut Purchases Amid High Port Inventories

Published: Sep 11, 2026 16:08
Source: SMM
[SMM Nickel Flash] On September 11, multiple low-priced delivered orders emerged in the high-grade NPI market, with steel mills continuing to lower their purchasing intentions. Port inventories stayed high, and suppliers faced significant shipment pressure, with market prices steadily approaching traders' holding costs. Downstream purchasing strategies diverged, as some enterprises suspended procurement negotiations this month to wait for clearer market conditions.

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