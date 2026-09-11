[SMM Analysis] High-Grade NPI Prices Decline as Supply Recovers and Market Activity Slows

The average price of SMM 10-12% high-grade NPI fell WoW by 17.7 yuan/nickel unit to 1,095.5 yuan/nickel unit (ex-factory, tax included), and the average price of the Indonesia NPI FOB index fell WoW by $2.93/nickel unit to $141.14/nickel unit. This week, the high-grade NPI market continued to weaken, with the price center shifting steadily lower. Price negotiations between upstream and downstream intensified, and the market entered a phase of stagnant consolidation at lows.