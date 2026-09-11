SMM 10-12% High-Grade NPI Price Drops to 1,095.5 Yuan/Unit, Indonesia NPI FOB Index Falls to $141.14/Unit
[SMM Nickel Flash] The average price of SMM 10-12% high-grade NPI fell by 17.7 yuan/nickel unit WoW to 1,095.5 yuan/nickel unit (ex-factory, tax included), while the average price of the Indonesia NPI FOB index dropped by $2.93/nickel unit WoW to $141.14/nickel unit. This week, the high-grade NPI market continued to weaken, with the price center moving steadily lower. Upstream and downstream price negotiations intensified, and the market entered a stalemate, consolidating at lows.