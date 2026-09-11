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Zinc prices fell at the end of the week, with premiums edging up [SMM Tianjin zinc spot weekly review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 15:38
[Zinc prices fell at the end of the week, spot premiums edged up]: This week, spot premiums in Tianjin edged up by 5 yuan/mt WoW. As of Friday this week, domestic ordinary brands were quoted at a discount of 10-150 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, high-priced brands were quoted at a premium of 80-120 yuan/mt against the 2609 contract, Tianjin was quoted at a discount of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai, and the Shanghai-Tianjin price spread narrowed.

SMM, September 11: This week, spot premiums in the Tianjin region edged up, rising by 5 yuan/mt WoW. As of this Friday, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at a discount of 10-150 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while high-end brands were quoted at a premium of 80-120 yuan/mt against the 2609 contract. Tianjin was quoted at a discount of around 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai, and the Shanghai-Tianjin price spread narrowed. Zinc prices pulled back sharply late this week, prompting some downstream buyers to price previously deferred orders, while a small number of enterprises made need-based purchases to stockpile. Most downstream buyers' psychological price level remained around 26,000 yuan/mt, and with limited improvement in actual demand, downstream players stayed largely on the sidelines. Overall, however, market transactions improved somewhat, and spot premiums were raised slightly. Premiums are expected to continue rising next week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Zinc prices fell at the end of the week, with premiums edging up [SMM Tianjin zinc spot weekly review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)