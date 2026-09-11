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Rare Earth Prices Remain Stable Overall, Market Trading Continues to Be Weak [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 14:03
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare Earth Prices Remain Stable Overall, Market Trading Continues to Be Weak] Overall, the market lacks clear directional guidance, with most product quotes holding steady and trading activity remaining subdued: Pr-Nd inquiries are limited, with actual negotiations focused on low-priced cargoes; terbium sellers are increasingly willing to offer discounts, with transactions mostly settling at lower levels; dysprosium, gadolinium, holmium, and erbium inquiries are stable, with deals dominated by small rigid-demand orders. In the short term, given the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, Pr-Nd product prices may drift higher, supported by pre-holiday stockpiling demand from magnetic material enterprises, but whether the gains can be sustained will depend on the actual fulfillment of downstream orders.

SMM, September 11: Rare earth prices were largely stable today. Specifically, in the oxide market, Pr-Nd oxide prices were flat, dysprosium oxide prices were flat, terbium oxide prices fell by 30,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium oxide prices fell by 1,000 yuan/mt, holmium oxide prices were flat, and erbium oxide prices were flat.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy prices were flat, dysprosium-iron alloy prices were flat, terbium metal prices fell by 10,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium-iron alloy prices were flat, holmium-iron prices were flat, and lanthanum-cerium metal (alloy grade) prices were flat.

In markets outside China, FOB prices for Pr-Nd oxide and medium-heavy rare earths were mostly soft this week: terbium oxide FOB and terbium metal FOB prices fell by $7/kg each, while neodymium oxide FOB prices fell by $5/kg. Praseodymium oxide FOB, dysprosium oxide FOB, Pr-Nd oxide (FOB China), Pr-Nd alloy (FOB China), praseodymium metal FOB, and neodymium metal FOB prices were stable.

Currently, rare earth prices are largely stable, with mixed trends in medium-heavy rare earths. In the Pr-Nd market, offers were steady, with no notable adjustments in oxide and metal prices, mainly because raw material and metal sides remained in a weak balance: metal producers found it hard to raise offers further or had little room to cut prices amid losses, while downstream magnetic material enterprises remained cautious in inquiries and purchases, with actual deals focused on low-priced cargoes, limited follow-through, and a strong wait-and-see sentiment.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, terbium products posted the steepest declines, with terbium oxide down sharply and terbium metal moving lower in tandem, mainly due to persistent resistance to high-priced deals and insufficient downstream acceptance, prompting more suppliers to sell at discounts. Dysprosium products were stable, with dysprosium oxide and dysprosium-iron alloy prices both flat. Gadolinium products edged lower slightly, with gadolinium oxide down a touch while gadolinium-iron held steady. Holmium and erbium products remained stable.

Overall, the market lacked clear directional guidance, with most product prices unchanged and trading activity remaining weak: Pr-Nd inquiries saw limited follow-through, with actual deals concentrated on low-priced cargoes; terbium products saw more discount selling, with transactions mostly at low levels; dysprosium, gadolinium, holmium, and erbium inquiries were steady, with deals mainly small orders for immediate needs. In the short term, with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, Pr-Nd product prices may drift higher, supported by pre-holiday stockpiling from magnetic material enterprises, but whether gains can be sustained will depend on actual downstream order placements.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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