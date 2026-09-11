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[Storage: Anhui Normal University Li-Cl2 battery study published in Advanced Materials]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 13:57
Researchers at Anhui Normal University, with Beijing Normal University and University of Science and Technology Beijing, published results on high-performance lithium-chlorine batteries in Advanced Materials. By tuning pore size in covalent organic framework materials from about 2.7 nm down to 0.9 nm, the team greatly enhanced chlorine confinement. The optimized microporous material achieved over 97% coulombic efficiency at high current density, 200 stable cycles at minus 20 degrees Celsius with 99% average efficiency, and high discharge capacity even at minus 40 degrees, offering a general design strategy for practical Li-Cl2 batteries.

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Researchers at Anhui Normal University, with Beijing Normal University - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)