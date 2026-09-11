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USA Rare Earth Acquires Serra Verde for $2.8B, Expands Heavy Rare Earth Mining Outside Asia

Published: Sep 11, 2026 11:57

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 U.S. rare earth producer USA Rare Earth (USAR) has completed its US$2.8 billion acquisition of Brazilian producer Serra Verde, adding one of the few operating heavy rare earth mines outside Asia to its growing mine-to-magnet business. Serra Verde's Pela Ema ionic clay operation in Brazil is expanding toward a target capacity of 6,400 t/y of rare earth oxides, providing USAR with direct dysprosium and terbium supply.

The deal is the latest step in USAR's effort to build a fully integrated rare earth supply chain spanning mining, separation, metals, and magnets. The company fully consolidated the Round Top project in Texas in March and acquired UK-based metals and alloys producer Less Common Metals last September. The transaction is backed by government support: Serra Verde's production is covered by a 15-year offtake agreement, and USAR has secured up to US$1.6 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Former Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis has joined USAR's board and will assume the CEO role on October 1.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 U.S. rare earth producer USA Rare Earth (USAR) - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)