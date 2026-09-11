logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] Index consolidates, with delivery premiums for liquid-cooled data centers and servers standing out

Published: Sep 11, 2026 11:17
The Index Consolidated Today. Supply Side: In South China, the number of cabinets was expected to increase from 8,000 to 12,000 within seven months, supporting 20 kW liquid-cooling retrofits; operator data centers in east China were tight, and 100,000-card buildouts were required to be planned in advance. Delivery Premium: In North China, H20 141G bare metal was priced at 54,500 with free bandwidth and IP included; the 5090 eight-GPU server carried a premium quote of 16,000 with a premium range of 15–18; the three-year rental-seeking budget for 910B2 was 20,000 and required relocation to east China. Demand for domestic relocations was robust; classified private clouds and data isolation pushed up the certainty premium for deployments, and delivery capability became a standalone pricing item.

[Market Overview]

Today, the overall SMM Computing Power Leasing Price Index consolidated, with all model-by-region quotes unchanged from the previous day. Signals from price collection were concentrated on the supply side and delivery terms: high-power cabinets were deployed in a concentrated manner in South China, operator data center resources in east China tightened, and H20 and 5090 showed a clear delivery-capability premium.

[Supply Side: Cabinets Evolve Toward Higher Power, 100,000-Card Builds Force Earlier Planning]

A data center in South China offered cabinets for lease externally. Two buildings with a total of 8,000 cabinets had been delivered, and the total was expected to increase to 12,000 within seven months, supporting liquid-cooling retrofits, with single-cabinet power upgradable to 20 kW. Compared with the previous quotes for high-power data centers in North China—7 kW at 6,300 yuan/cabinet/month and 10 kW at 9,000 yuan/cabinet/month—the power cap for this batch was clearly higher, and the supply structure of data centers was shifting from general colocation to AI-computing adaptation. Over the same period, an operator’s data center resources in east China became increasingly tight. Frontline feedback indicated that 100,000-card-scale concentrated builds should be planned in advance and started concurrently, mutually corroborating earlier signals that cluster delivery in the region had been delayed to Q4; the lead times for cabinets and power supporting facilities were difficult to compress in sync.

[Delivery Premium: Reflected Separately in H20, 5090, and 910B2]

In North China, H20 141G bare metal was quoted at 54,500 yuan/unit/month, to be released after the existing lease expired on September 30. Bandwidth was provided by the base carrier, IP was not charged separately, and 100M shared bandwidth was included. Compared with east China, where H20 96G cloud instances were presold at 46,000 yuan and existing annual contracts were at 39,000 yuan, this was more than 18% higher (different specifications, recorded on a different basis). The 5090 eight-GPU complete unit was quoted at 16,000 yuan/unit/month; the lessor acknowledged it was 2,000–2,500 yuan above the market, about 15%–18% higher than the mainstream 13,500–15,000 yuan, with multi-site data center footprint and test response speed priced separately. Demand side, the budget for leasing one 910B2 on a three-year term reached 20,000 yuan/unit/month and required migration to a data center in east China; spot orders with extended contracts still offered a premium.

[SMM View]

Today’s signals pointed to the same conclusion: beyond price movements, the source of premiums was shifting from the model itself to delivery format and supporting capabilities. First, the concentrated release of high-power liquid-cooling cabinets corresponded to upgrades in AI-computing power density, but the mismatch between 100,000-card-scale demand and construction cycles meant the supply-demand gap will become the main support for leasing prices in the next stage. Second, as bandwidth and IP shifted from chargeable items to basic services, and multi-site data centers and test response were priced separately, delivery capability has become an independent premium item. Third, demand for domestic computing power migration was robust; limited supply of classified private-cloud deployments, together with rising data-isolation needs, further strengthened the premium for deployment certainty. SMM believed that subsequent price collection should record delivery terms and supporting-caliber definitions in parallel in order to restore the true transaction price.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan
[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan
SMM has learned that multiple RTX 5090 eight-GPU complete systems are available for rent at a monthly rate of 16,000 yuan per unit, configured with 512G of memory, eight 32G graphics cards, and dual 25G optical network cards, with server rooms in multiple locations nationwide and rapid test arrangements available. The lessor made clear that this quotation is 2,000 to 2,500 yuan higher than the current market price; compared with the mainstream quotations of 13,500 to 15,000 yuan for 5090 complete systems collected by SMM, this deal is about 15% to 18% higher. SMM believes that the seller has priced the multi-location server room layout and test response speed separately, making delivery capability an independent premium source for computing power leasing.
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] North China H20 141G bare metal quoted at 54,500, resources to be released at month-end September
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] North China H20 141G bare metal quoted at 54,500, resources to be released at month-end September
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] North China H20 141G bare metal quoted at 54,500, resources to be released at month-end September
[SMM Computing Power News] North China H20 141G bare metal quoted at 54,500, resources to be released at month-end September
SMM has learned that H20 141G bare-metal resources in north China are being offered for external rental at a monthly rate of 54,500 yuan per unit, with the existing lease set to be released after its expiration on September 30. Bandwidth is provided by basic telecom operators, IP addresses incur no additional charge, and free shared bandwidth of 100M is included. Compared with the east China H20 96G cloud host pre-sale price of 46,000 yuan and the existing annual contract price of 39,000 yuan, this offer is more than 18% higher, but the two differ in memory specifications and should be recorded separately by specification. SMM believes that the model of partially free shared bandwidth is becoming a standard configuration, and bandwidth and IP may shift from chargeable items to basic services included in resource packages.
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] Data center resources are tight for carriers in east China, and the construction of 100,000-card facilities is expected to be planned in advance.
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] Data center resources are tight for carriers in east China, and the construction of 100,000-card facilities is expected to be planned in advance.
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] Data center resources are tight for carriers in east China, and the construction of 100,000-card facilities is expected to be planned in advance.
[SMM Computing Power News] Data center resources are tight for carriers in east China, and the construction of 100,000-card facilities is expected to be planned in advance.
SMM has learned that data center resources of a certain operator in east China are becoming increasingly tight, with frontline feedback indicating that 100,000-card-level centralized construction should be planned in advance and commenced simultaneously, as current computing power demand has exceeded expectations. Previously, SMM also picked up signals that the delivery of the operator's computing power cluster in the region had been postponed to Q4, with supply-side constraints persisting. SMM believes that demand scale has jumped from the thousand-card level to the 100,000-card level, while the construction cycles for cabinets and power infrastructure cannot be compressed in sync, and the supply-demand mismatch will become the main supporting factor for computing power leasing prices in the next phase.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan
Sep 11, 2026 11:00
news
[SMM Computing Power News] North China H20 141G bare metal quoted at 54,500, resources to be released at month-end September
Sep 11, 2026 10:57
news
[SMM Computing Power News] Data center resources are tight for carriers in east China, and the construction of 100,000-card facilities is expected to be planned in advance.
Sep 11, 2026 10:57
news
[SMM Computing Power News] South China data centers expected to add 4,000 cabinets within 7 months, supporting 20KW liquid cooling retrofits
Sep 11, 2026 10:35
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] Index consolidates, with delivery premiums for liquid-cooled data centers and servers standing out - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)