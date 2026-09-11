SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise

Contango Completes Camp-to-Portal Road and Bridges at Johnson Tract Polymetallic Project

Contango Silver & Gold announced that it had completed the camp-to-proposed-portal road, bridges and portal pad at its Johnson Tract polymetallic project in Alaska. Geotechnical drilling along the proposed coastal access road and barge facility easements has also been completed. Most environmental and cultural baseline studies are substantially complete, while permitting for the coastal road and barge facilities remains underway. The JT deposit has an existing indicated resource of 3.489 million tonnes grading 5.21% zinc and 0.67% lead, containing 400.8 million lb of zinc and 51.5 million lb of lead, alongside gold, silver and copper. The resource estimate has an effective date of July 12, 2022. The completed works prepare the site for subsequent underground exploration and feasibility studies. The project is not in production, and the completed road covers the camp-to-proposed-portal section.