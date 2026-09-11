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SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise

Published: Sep 11, 2026 11:07
Source: SMM
【East China Zinc Ingot Market】 SHFE zinc futures prices fell notably, driven by the weaker futures market, downstream buyers in East China became more active in pricing since last night; however, actual fresh procurement remained relatively limited. During the morning session, overall trading activity in the East China zinc ingot market improved versus the previous trading day, and spot premiums edged up modestly. Per SMM data, today's SMM 0# zinc ingot average price was reported at RMB 26,620/mt, down RMB 925/mt day-on-day.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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【East China Zinc Ingot Market】 SHFE zinc futures prices fell notably, - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)