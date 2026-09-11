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Weekly Review of the Lead Concentrates Market (September 7, 2026 - September 11, 2026) [SMM Lead Concentrates Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 14:30

This week, domestic Pb50 TCs (weekly) remained flat at 150 yuan/mt (metal content), while imported Pb60 TCs (weekly) were lowered by $5/dmt to -$175/dmt. Domestic TCs were largely stable during the week, mainly due to maintenance at domestic smelters, but the tight ore supply situation has not changed, and domestic smelters are gradually entering the winter stockpiling phase, so TCs are expected to continue declining. For imported ore, as the ratio has recovered and domestic enterprises still have strong demand for imported ore, imported high-lead ore was around -$280/mt, with overall imported TCs lowered. In addition, coefficients for other metals in lead concentrates remained unchanged, with adjustments generally infrequent.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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