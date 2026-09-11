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【Tungsten News Flash】

Published: Sep 11, 2026 09:41
Martina McIsaac, an executive at major U.S. industrial‑tool distributor MSC Industrial, warned on September 9 (local time) that a tungsten supply shock is rippling through the company’s supply chain and continuously driving up costs for industrial cutting tools. The tungsten‑supply shock keeps disrupting supply chains, with inflation for tungsten‑carbide inputs hitting roughly 500 %, and higher costs are being passed down to downstream manufacturers. Although tungsten prices have stabilized, suppliers are adjusting prices at different paces due to varying sources of tungsten‑powder procurement and inventory levels, and the ripple inflationary effects have not run their course.

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Martina McIsaac, an executive at major U.S. industrial‑tool distributo - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)