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[SMM Computing Power News] 5090 in east China quoted at 12,000-14,000, memory configuration becomes main factor in price spread

Published: Sep 10, 2026 18:26
Source: SMM
On September 10, SMM learned that a smart cloud computing service provider's Jiangsu data center publicly listed a 5090 8-card server configuration (Intel 8380×2, 32G turbo cards×8, DDR4 3200 1T memory, 25G network card), with short-term rental quoted at 14,000 yuan/month. Another computing power service provider's east China data center accepted annual contracts for the same 5090 configuration at 12,000 yuan/month (512G memory), while the 1T memory tier was quoted at 14,000 yuan/month for short-term rental. The two providers formed a three-tier price gradient of 12,000-14,000 yuan/month, with the price spread mainly driven by memory configuration (512G vs. 1T) and lease term structure (annual contract vs. short-term rental). Channel feedback indicated that in September, the back-to-school season saw a rise in the proportion of short-term rental orders from universities.

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