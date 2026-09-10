Magnesium Prices Consolidate Amid Coal Price Fluctuations, End-use Demand Weakness Drags Down Rise [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]

[SMM Magnesium Weekly Review: Coal Price Fluctuations Drive Magnesium Price Consolidation, Weak End-Use Demand Caps Upside] This week, dolomite supply structure diverged, with high-quality local ore sources in Wutai remaining tight. Enterprises purchased from other provinces to supplement supply, keeping overall ore supply sufficient and prices stable. Driven by wild swings in coal prices, magnesium ingot prices in main production areas rose first and then fell. At the start of the week, raw material cost push shot up magnesium prices, but downstream clients balked at high prices and reduced purchases. Coupled with the subsequent coal price pullback, magnesium ingot prices gave back all gains. Export FOB quotes edged down in tandem with domestic prices, export orders fell short of expectations, September-October peak season demand failed to materialize, and traders held a strong wait-and-see sentiment. Downstream magnesium powder and magnesium alloy were also under pressure. Magnesium powder followed magnesium ingot fluctuations, processing fees were under pressure, and downstream buyers only maintained rigid demand. Magnesium alloy saw weak supply but even weaker demand, with die-casting plant operating rates declining, inventory rising, and processing fees weakening. Overall, this week's magnesium industry chain was primarily disrupted by coal cost fluctuations, end-use demand showed no substantive recovery, and the entire industry lacked strong support, maintaining a fluctuating trend on a subdued note in the short term.