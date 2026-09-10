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Magnesium Ingot Inventory Down 3.2% MoM, Prices Rise Amid Weak Demand and Trader Stock Clearing

Published: Sep 10, 2026 17:52
Source: SMM
【SMM Magnesium Flash】This week, the social inventory of magnesium ingots decreased by 3.2% month-on-month, showing a trend of destocking. At the beginning of the week, domestic magnesium ingot prices continued to rise. Downstream customers and traders exhibited a strong aversion to high prices, and there were no large-scale proactive stock-up operations. Only rigid demand transactions were maintained, and market trading was relatively weak. Against the backdrop of rising ex-factory prices for magnesium ingots and no substantial recovery in demand, traders took the initiative to clear early low-priced stockpiles. As a result, the inventory transitioned from the previous pattern of accumulation to destocking. The continuous release of low-priced supply suppressed magnesium prices, coupled with the market mentality of "buying when prices rise and not buying when prices fall," the market continued to operate under pressure.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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