SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10

Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, variety trends diverge with stagnant trading [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, with divergent trends across products and stagnant trading] Pr-Nd oxide prices were reported at 730,000-732,000 yuan/mt, falling first and then stabilizing during the week. From the beginning of the week to Wednesday, prices pulled back continuously along with the futures market, and low-priced offers increased at one point. On Thursday, the futures market stopped falling and recovered, and suppliers tentatively raised their quotations. Low-priced sources were somewhat reduced compared with the earlier period, but downstream willingness to chase higher prices remained limited, and actual transaction volumes continued to be constrained. Demand-side order growth was not obvious, and raw material purchases were mainly based on buying on dips.