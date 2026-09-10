SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, the upward trend of Pr-Nd oxide paused, with quotes consolidating. Suppliers showed no intention of chasing higher prices after raising offers, downstream buying interest was limited, and transaction growth was not evident. Gadolinium oxide pulled back slightly in the afternoon, with some suppliers making concessions on quotes. Downstream inquiries were sparse, and there were almost no bulk transactions in the market. Quotes for Pr-Nd alloy remained stable in the afternoon compared with the morning. After raw material prices stopped falling, enterprises had limited momentum to raise prices, while losses also restricted room for price concessions. Downstream magnetic material enterprises remained highly cautious, high-priced transactions were blocked, and trading was stagnant. Gadolinium iron prices remained generally stable, affected by mediocre inquiries and transactions dominated by small rigid-demand orders.