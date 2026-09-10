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SHFE Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Drop Slightly to 23,103 Tons on September 10

Published: Sep 10, 2026 17:10
Source: SMM
[SMM News Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 10, the total registered volume of cast aluminum alloy warrants stood at 23,103 tons, down 30 tons from the previous trading day, with Shanghai at 1,625 tons (unchanged), Guangdong at 1,491 tons (down 30 tons), Jiangsu at 7,149 tons (unchanged), Zhejiang at 10,225 tons (unchanged), Chongqing at 2,165 tons (unchanged), and Sichuan at 359 tons (unchanged).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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