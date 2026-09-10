According to foreign media reports, Rusal (Russal) plans to build a bauxite-alumina integrated facility in Indonesia as part of its regional expansion strategy (Pacific diversification strategy). On September 3, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto confirmed the cooperation with the Russian aluminum producer while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026). He revealed, "Rusal is currently cooperating with Indonesian companies to build the relevant facilities." In late July, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov stated in an interview that Russia and Indonesia had achieved significant results in aluminum industry cooperation—Rusal had increased its finished product shipments to the Indonesian market. Back in 2014, Rusal and Indonesia's PT Arbaya Energi signed a memorandum of understanding to mine bauxite and produce alumina in the country.