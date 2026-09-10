logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Rare Earth Market: Pr-Nd Stops Falling and Rebounds, Downstream Chasing Highs Limited with Scant Transactions [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 14:05
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Pr-Nd in the rare earth market stops falling and rebounds; downstream buying interest remains limited, with few transactions] Overall, the rare earth market currently lacks a clear unilateral driver, with bullish and bearish factors intertwined across varieties, and prices and transactions continuing the previous divergence trend. Although Pr-Nd series saw a slight upward probe, downstream willingness to chase higher prices remains limited, with actual negotiations mostly centered on low-priced cargoes and no significant expansion in overall transaction volume. On the medium-heavy rare earth side, dysprosium series still faces shipment pressure with lukewarm inquiries, while terbium series prices remain stable for now, with buyers and sellers turning to a wait-and-see stance. In the short term, whether Pr-Nd prices can continue to move higher still depends on the actual implementation of downstream orders, and prices may remain in a narrow consolidation range.

SMM, September 10: Rare earth market prices diverged today. Specifically, in the oxide market, Pr-Nd oxide prices rose by 1,000 yuan/mt, dysprosium oxide prices fell by 5,000 yuan/mt, terbium oxide prices were flat, gadolinium oxide prices were flat, holmium oxide prices were flat, and erbium oxide prices rose by 7,500 yuan/mt.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy prices rose by 1,500 yuan/mt, dysprosium-iron alloy prices fell by 5,000 yuan/mt, terbium metal prices were flat, gadolinium-iron alloy prices were flat, holmium-iron prices were flat, and lanthanum-cerium metal (alloy grade) prices were flat.

In markets outside China, FOB prices for Pr-Nd oxide and medium-heavy rare earth products were generally weak this week: terbium oxide FOB and terbium metal FOB prices each fell by $7/kg, while neodymium oxide FOB prices fell by $5/kg. Praseodymium oxide FOB, dysprosium oxide FOB, Pr-Nd oxide (FOB China), Pr-Nd alloy (FOB China), praseodymium metal FOB, and neodymium metal FOB prices held steady.

Currently, rare earth market prices are showing an overall pattern of divergent adjustments, with Pr-Nd products recovering modestly and medium-heavy rare earth trends diverging. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, Pr-Nd oxide futures prices stopped falling and stabilized with a modest recovery. Suppliers tentatively raised offer prices, and low-priced cargoes in the market tightened. On the metal side, offers were raised modestly in line with raw material costs, but downstream magnetic material enterprises remained cautious in procurement, showing limited acceptance of high-priced cargoes. Actual transactions failed to gain sufficient traction, and metal enterprises, facing losses, had limited willingness to cut prices. Buyers and sellers remained in a stalemate, with a strong wait-and-see sentiment in the market.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, dysprosium products extended declines, with dysprosium oxide and dysprosium-iron alloy offers moving lower in tandem, mainly due to sluggish downstream inquiries and resistance to high-priced deals. Metal enterprises sold at reduced margins. Terbium products stabilized temporarily after consecutive pullbacks earlier, with terbium oxide and terbium metal offers both flat and the decline slowing. Gadolinium products were largely stable, holmium-iron offers were steady, and erbium oxide continued to rise amid scarce low-priced cargoes.

Overall, the rare earth market currently lacks a clear unilateral driver, with bullish and bearish factors intertwined across products. Prices and transactions continued the previous divergent trend. Although Pr-Nd products edged higher, downstream willingness to chase prices remained limited, and actual negotiations centered on low-priced cargoes, with no significant expansion in overall transaction volumes. For medium-heavy rare earths, dysprosium products still faced shipment pressure and weak inquiries, while terbium prices held steady for now, with buyers and sellers turning to a wait-and-see stance. In the short term, whether Pr-Nd prices can continue to rise will depend on actual downstream order fulfillment, and prices may consolidate in a narrow range.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10
8 hours ago
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10
Read More
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10
8 hours ago
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, variety trends diverge with stagnant trading [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
9 hours ago
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, variety trends diverge with stagnant trading [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Read More
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, variety trends diverge with stagnant trading [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, variety trends diverge with stagnant trading [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, with divergent trends across products and stagnant trading] Pr-Nd oxide prices were reported at 730,000-732,000 yuan/mt, falling first and then stabilizing during the week. From the beginning of the week to Wednesday, prices pulled back continuously along with the futures market, and low-priced offers increased at one point. On Thursday, the futures market stopped falling and recovered, and suppliers tentatively raised their quotations. Low-priced sources were somewhat reduced compared with the earlier period, but downstream willingness to chase higher prices remained limited, and actual transaction volumes continued to be constrained. Demand-side order growth was not obvious, and raw material purchases were mainly based on buying on dips.
9 hours ago
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity.
15 hours ago
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity.
Read More
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity.
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity.
[Pr-Nd series stops falling and stabilizes, dysprosium and terbium metals continue to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverge with average activity] Yesterday, some suppliers of Pr-Nd oxide made relatively small price concessions on shipments, while factory offers remained relatively firm. Downstream inquiries and purchases were cautious, and transactions progressed slowly. Dysprosium oxide showed relatively strong resistance to declines, with little change in inquiries and limited variation in actual trading. Terbium oxide was difficult to transact at high prices, as downstream acceptance remained insufficient.
15 hours ago
Related News
news
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 10
Sep 10, 2026 17:38
news
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, variety trends diverge with stagnant trading [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Sep 10, 2026 15:53
news
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity.
Sep 10, 2026 10:01
news
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
Sep 09, 2026 19:06
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Rare Earth Market: Pr-Nd Stops Falling and Rebounds, Downstream Chasing Highs Limited with Scant Transactions [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)