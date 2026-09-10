SHFE tin most-traded contract consolidates after gains amid mixed inflation and rate hike expectations [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Tin Midday Commentary for September 10, 2026

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at 424,100-427,300 yuan/mt, with an average price of 425,700 yuan/mt, up 8,750 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract drifted higher today, reaching an intraday high of 427,970 yuan/mt and closing the morning session at 425,340 yuan/mt, up 7,390 yuan/mt or 1.77% from the previous trading day's settlement price.

On the LME, LME tin 3M was last quoted at $55,680/mt, flat from the previous trading day.

2. Spot Market

Trading in the spot market was sluggish today. Transactions had already begun to taper off since yesterday afternoon, and with futures rebounding above the 420,000 level this morning, wait-and-see sentiment was relatively strong in the market. End-use demand has yet to show substantive signs of recovery typical of the traditional "September peak season," and downstream enterprises have generally maintained a strategy of purchasing as needed and keeping low inventory turnover.

3. Overall Outlook

Overall, tin prices remain in a wide-swing pattern driven by a tug-of-war between geopolitical premiums and macro tightening expectations. On the upside, expectations for US Fed interest rate hikes in September are limiting the rebound, while on the downside, supply-side support remains intact. The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to consolidate with wild swings in the short term. A directional breakout will require further guidance from tonight's US August PPI data, tomorrow night's US August CPI data, and the US Fed's FOMC meeting on September 15-16, while also watching for a substantive pickup in end-use peak-season orders.