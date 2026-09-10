logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE tin most-traded contract consolidates after gains amid mixed inflation and rate hike expectations [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 12:17
[SMM Tin Midday Review: Anti-Inflation and Rate Hike Expectations Intertwine, the Most-Traded SHFE Tin Contract Consolidates After Strengthening]

Tin Midday Commentary for September 10, 2026

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at 424,100-427,300 yuan/mt, with an average price of 425,700 yuan/mt, up 8,750 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract drifted higher today, reaching an intraday high of 427,970 yuan/mt and closing the morning session at 425,340 yuan/mt, up 7,390 yuan/mt or 1.77% from the previous trading day's settlement price.

On the LME, LME tin 3M was last quoted at $55,680/mt, flat from the previous trading day.

2. Spot Market

Trading in the spot market was sluggish today. Transactions had already begun to taper off since yesterday afternoon, and with futures rebounding above the 420,000 level this morning, wait-and-see sentiment was relatively strong in the market. End-use demand has yet to show substantive signs of recovery typical of the traditional "September peak season," and downstream enterprises have generally maintained a strategy of purchasing as needed and keeping low inventory turnover.

3. Overall Outlook

Overall, tin prices remain in a wide-swing pattern driven by a tug-of-war between geopolitical premiums and macro tightening expectations. On the upside, expectations for US Fed interest rate hikes in September are limiting the rebound, while on the downside, supply-side support remains intact. The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to consolidate with wild swings in the short term. A directional breakout will require further guidance from tonight's US August PPI data, tomorrow night's US August CPI data, and the US Fed's FOMC meeting on September 15-16, while also watching for a substantive pickup in end-use peak-season orders.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 10)
9 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 10)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 10)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 10)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 10 Sep , 2026
9 hours ago
SHFE tin closed overnight at 424,330, up 1.53%, breaking above 420,000. Before the September 11 CPI release, the 420,000 level awaits confirmation. [SMM Tin Morning Update]
16 hours ago
SHFE tin closed overnight at 424,330, up 1.53%, breaking above 420,000. Before the September 11 CPI release, the 420,000 level awaits confirmation. [SMM Tin Morning Update]
Read More
SHFE tin closed overnight at 424,330, up 1.53%, breaking above 420,000. Before the September 11 CPI release, the 420,000 level awaits confirmation. [SMM Tin Morning Update]
SHFE tin closed overnight at 424,330, up 1.53%, breaking above 420,000. Before the September 11 CPI release, the 420,000 level awaits confirmation. [SMM Tin Morning Update]
[SMM tin morning news: SHFE tin closed overnight at 424,330, up 1.53%, standing above 420,000. Before the September 11 CPI, the 420,000 level awaits verification.
16 hours ago
Overnight SHFE tin rose 1.53% to close at 424,330, retracing the daytime session decline. LME canceled warrants ratio climbed to a stage high of 28.99%. [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]
16 hours ago
Overnight SHFE tin rose 1.53% to close at 424,330, retracing the daytime session decline. LME canceled warrants ratio climbed to a stage high of 28.99%. [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]
Read More
Overnight SHFE tin rose 1.53% to close at 424,330, retracing the daytime session decline. LME canceled warrants ratio climbed to a stage high of 28.99%. [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]
Overnight SHFE tin rose 1.53% to close at 424,330, retracing the daytime session decline. LME canceled warrants ratio climbed to a stage high of 28.99%. [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]
[SMM Morning Meeting Summary: Overnight SHFE tin rose 1.53% to close at 424,330, erasing daytime session losses; LME canceled warrants ratio climbed to 28.99%, a stage high]
16 hours ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 10)
Sep 10, 2026 16:06
news
SHFE tin closed overnight at 424,330, up 1.53%, breaking above 420,000. Before the September 11 CPI release, the 420,000 level awaits confirmation. [SMM Tin Morning Update]
Sep 10, 2026 09:00
news
Overnight SHFE tin rose 1.53% to close at 424,330, retracing the daytime session decline. LME canceled warrants ratio climbed to a stage high of 28.99%. [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]
Sep 10, 2026 08:57
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
Sep 09, 2026 16:00