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SHFE/LME price ratio weakens, spot premiums fall [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 13:15

On September 10, the average warrant price fell by $5/mt from the previous trading day to $80/mt (price range: $75-85/mt); the average B/L price fell by $5/mt from the previous trading day to $80/mt (price range: $75-85/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price fell by $8/mt from the previous trading day to $47/mt (price range: $38-56/mt), with quotations referencing September-arrival cargoes.

The SHFE/LME price ratio weakened today, the Contango structure between the LME September and October dates widened, and spot premiums moved lower. Most mainstream market participants attended conferences during the week, resulting in limited trading. Registered warrants were reportedly quoted at around $85/mt, and late-September EQ copper traded at around $38/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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