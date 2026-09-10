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[Solid-state: Beijing 15th Five-Year plan pushes solid-state battery industrialization]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 12:35
The Beijing municipal government issued its 15th Five-Year plan for high-tech industries on Sept 9, proposing to advance technical verification, demonstration and industrialization of multiple new energy storage routes including solid-state batteries, and to accelerate breakthroughs in all-solid-state and high-performance hydrogen fuel cells for vehicles. The plan targets lifting the NEV share to 70 percent, cultivating core projects in power batteries, drive motors and smart chassis, and building supporting capabilities in automotive chips and smart cockpits. It also promotes recycling of used power batteries in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and aims for national-level green factories to account for 50 percent of manufacturing output by 2030.

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The Beijing municipal government issued its 15th Five-Year plan for hi - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)