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[Na-ion: HiNa Battery signs 5-year 10GWh supply deal with Korea's VOLTA]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 12:35
HiNa Battery signed a strategic cooperation agreement with South Korea's VOLTA on Sept 2, advancing from a prior 15MWh storage project to a five-year, 10GWh long-term supply deal. HiNa will lead cell technology and manufacturing, VOLTA will handle system integration and Korean market promotion, and Kwangwoon University will provide R&D and testing support, covering utility, C&I and residential storage scenarios. Since Sept 1, sodium-ion batteries have had their own customs commodity code with a consumption tax exemption through end-2028, making this deal a milestone for China's sodium-ion industry entering global mainstream markets.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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