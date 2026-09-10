Sodium Fluoride (NaF): From Traditional Fluoride Salt to Sodium-Ion Battery "Positioning" Raw Material, Value Reassessment Is Timely [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Sodium Fluoride: From Traditional Fluoride Salt to a "Positioning" Raw Material for Sodium-Ion Batteries, Value Revaluation Is Underway] SMM, September 10: Sodium fluoride (NaF) has long been regarded as a niche chemical product for "cavity prevention in toothpaste," with a market size of only 50,000–80,000 mt. However, as the industrialisation of sodium-ion batteries accelerates, NaF, as the core synthetic raw material for NaPF6, is undergoing a round of value revaluation...