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Futures price spread strengthens simultaneously; spot discounts in North China continue to widen [SMM North China Spot Copper]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 11:26
In North China today, spot #1 copper cathode prices against the front-month contract were reported at a discount of 130-50 yuan/mt, with an average discount of 90 yuan/mt, down 45 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 112,320 yuan/mt, up 945 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

SMM News, September 10:

Today, in North China, spot #1 copper cathode prices against the front-month contract were quoted at a discount of 130 to a discount of 50 yuan/mt, with the average discount at 90 yuan/mt, down 45 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 112,320 yuan/mt, up 945 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. As futures rose again and the price spread between futures contracts continued to widen, overall market trading sentiment remained subdued, and downstream buyers mostly chose to stay on the sidelines until the later stage of delivery. Suppliers’ willingness to sell pulled back somewhat, spot premiums in North China continued to move lower, and market activity weakened further. Today, the copper cathode purchasing sentiment in North China was 1.19, down 0.05 from the previous trading day, while selling sentiment was 2.75, down 0.02 from the previous trading day. ().

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Futures price spread strengthens simultaneously; spot discounts in North China continue to widen [SMM North China Spot Copper] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)