[SMM Computing Power Flash] Two relocatable 910B3 units in east China, annual contract at 19,000

SMM learned that two newly released relocatable 910B3 resources in east China are available for lease, with an annual contract at a monthly rent of 19,000 yuan per unit. During the same period, relocatable 910B4 resources in the same region were also quoted at 19,000 yuan, putting the two models at the same price again; meanwhile, online cloud resources for the 910B3 were priced at 16,000 yuan per unit per month, making the relocatable option 3,000 yuan higher, a premium of 19%. SMM believes that with the 910B3 and 910B4 remaining at the same price, a model-based tiered pricing mechanism for domestic computing power has yet to be established, and delivery method is currently the main pricing dimension.