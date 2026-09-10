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High Aluminum Prices Dampen Peak Season, Central China Market Sees Cautious Procurement and Deep Discounts

Published: Sep 10, 2026 11:15
Source: SMM
Expectations for the September peak season diverged from the sluggish reality. With aluminum prices remaining high, downstream processing enterprises in central China continued to procure only small volumes as needed, stockpiling cautiously and focusing on reducing in-factory inventory. Only trading firms engaging in both spot and futures market made large purchases, while major suppliers showed limited willingness to sell due to the deep discount. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market ranged from a discount of 150-180 yuan/mt against the 09 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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