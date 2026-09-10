Cyclic Materials Opens First U.S. Commercial Recycling Facility, Recovering Copper from 25,000 t/y

Cyclic Materials has officially opened its first U.S. commercial-scale recycling facility in Mesa, Arizona, capable of processing up to 25,000 tonnes of magnet-bearing end-of-life products annually. In addition to recovering rare earth magnets, the facility separates copper, aluminum and steel for reintegration into U.S. manufacturing. More than 7,000 tonnes of feedstock have already been delivered, with first commercial shipments expected later in September. The plant adds a new U.S. recycling route for recovering copper and other critical materials from end-of-life vehicles, electronics and magnet-containing equipment.