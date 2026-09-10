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US dollar index decline supports copper prices, overnight copper prices closed higher across the board [SMM Copper Morning Comment]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 08:56

SMM News on September 10: Overnight, LME copper opened at $14,643/mt. Early in the session, its center dipped to $14,624/mt, after which the center of copper prices drifted higher, touching a high of $14,858.5/mt near the close, and finally settled at $14,812/mt, up 0.57%. Trading volume rose to 20,000 lots, and open interest rose to 271,000 lots, an increase of 4,639 lots from the previous trading day, indicating that bulls added positions. Overnight, the most-traded SHFE copper 2610 contract opened at 111,150 yuan/mt, hit an early low of 111,100 yuan/mt right after the open, and then the center of copper prices moved higher, touching a high of 111,950 yuan/mt near the close, before ending with a narrow sideways move at elevated levels to settle at 111,910 yuan/mt, up 0.71%. Trading volume rose to 45,500 lots, and open interest rose to 232,000 lots, an increase of 3,238 lots from the previous trading day, indicating that bulls added positions. On the macro front, the US Treasury announced that the maximum amount for its long-dated bond buyback operation on Thursday was $6 billion. US Treasury yields fell instead of rising, and the US dollar index weakened accordingly, providing bullish support for copper prices. The market was generally cautious and maintained a wait-and-see stance on the impact of this week’s US inflation data on the direction of US Fed monetary policy. On the fundamentals front, the supply side showed regional divergence, with no significant replenishment of spot cargo, and circulation remained tight; on the demand side, high copper prices further suppressed end-use consumption, and wait-and-see sentiment was strong. Overall, copper prices were expected to consolidate on a strong note today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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