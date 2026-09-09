Long-term agreement negotiations weigh on purchase willingness; ore prices may consolidate on a subdued note in the near term [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices

Indonesia is currently navigating a confluence of climate-driven supply disruptions, the most consequential of which is the El Niño-induced water shortage affecting the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) and the broader Kalimantan coal corridor. While IMIP's steel producers have absorbed some of the impact, coking coal and coke producers have been hit disproportionately harder, given the water-intensive nature of the coking process.