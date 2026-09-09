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Long-term agreement negotiations weigh on purchase willingness; ore prices may consolidate on a subdued note in the near term [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 18:00

Iron ore futures were subdued in early trading today before gradually recovering. The most-traded DCE I2701 contract closed at 738.5 yuan/mt, down 0.27% from the previous trading day. Spot prices at Qingdao Port fell by an average of about 8 yuan/mt. Trader quoting enthusiasm was moderate, steel mill purchase willingness was low, and overall spot transactions were sluggish.

According to the latest SMM steel mill survey, the blast furnace operating rate was 89.08%, down 0.48 percentage points WoW. Daily average pig iron production was 2.4028 million mt, down 5,200 mt WoW. Steel mills that had been loss-making earlier gradually entered blast furnace maintenance, weighing on ore prices fundamentally. On the news front, progress in long-term contract negotiations fueled market expectations of lower imported iron ore prices. Sentiment spilled over to the spot market, where steel mills generally showed low purchase willingness for iron ore at current relatively high prices. Overall purchasing demand weakened further, keeping ore prices under sustained pressure. In summary, short-term iron ore prices may consolidate on a subdued note. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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