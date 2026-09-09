[EV: BYD targets 20,000 flash-charging stations in China by end-2026, eyes AI energy solutions]

[Energy Storage: NLC India subsidiary wins 275 MW/550 MWh BESS project in Gujarat]
NLC India Renewables Ltd has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to develop a 275 MW/550 MWh standalone battery energy storage system at a rate of Rs 231,989 per MW per month. The award, part of a 450 MW/900 MWh tender floated in June 2026, will be backed by a 12-year battery energy storage purchase agreement. The project is eligible for viability gap funding of Rs 1.8 million per MWh and must guarantee 95% annual system availability, 85% AC-to-AC round-trip efficiency, and at least 20% local content.