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[EV: BYD targets 20,000 flash-charging stations in China by end-2026, eyes AI energy solutions]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 17:42
BYD said on Sept 8 that AI infrastructure requires large and stable power supply, making PV, energy storage and power stations key businesses, and AI energy solutions will be one of its priorities in the next phase. BYD's 10,000th flash-charging station was completed on Aug 28, setting records among Chinese automakers for the largest self-built charging network, the fastest build-out of 10,000 stations and the widest coverage. BYD plans to build 20,000 flash-charging stations in China by the end of 2026 and 6,000 overseas, expanding its flash-charging technology, products and ecosystem abroad.

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BYD said on Sept 8 that AI infrastructure requires large and stable po - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)