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[Solid-state battery expert voice: Zhang Jinhua says the industry will form a three-tier echelon pattern of "liquid as the foundation, solid-liquid transition, and solid-state breakthrough," with all-solid-state batteries entering large-scale application by 2035]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 16:34
[Solid-State Battery Expert Voice: Zhang Jinhua Says the Industry Will Form a Three-Tier Progression of "Liquid as Foundation, Solid-Liquid Transition, Solid-State Breakthrough," with All-Solid-State Batteries Entering Large-Scale Application by 2035] On September 3, 2026, at the 2026 World Power Battery Conference, Zhang Jinhua, Chairman of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China, stated that the material system is the underlying support that determines the upper limit of power battery energy density. He proposed that the industry will form a three-tier development pattern of liquid as foundation, solid-liquid transition, and solid-state breakthrough: liquid batteries cover the energy range of 200Wh/kg to 300Wh/kg, supporting mainstream demand in the mass market; over the next three years, solid-liquid hybrid batteries will be the first to enter the window period for commercial application, primarily installed in mid-to-high-end car models; all-solid-state batteries will gradually break through performance ceilings, achieving energy density above 500Wh/kg, and are expected to enter the window period for large-scale application by 2035.

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