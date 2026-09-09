Lump Coal Auction Prices Drop by 254.11 Yuan/Ton at Hongliulin Mine

Australian LMG Appoints New CEO, Aims to Diversify Global Magnesium Supply Chain

【SMM Magnesium Flash】 Recently, Latrobe Magnesium (LMG) of Australia announced that Robert Stein will officially assume the position of CEO on October 1st. He pointed out that there is a huge gap in independent primary magnesium supply outside China, with China accounting for about 90% of global production. Magnesium has been listed as a critical mineral by many countries. As one of the few advanced independent primary magnesium projects overseas, LMG adopts a patented hydrometallurgical process to extract high-purity magnesium oxide from brown coal ash and has secured an exclusive distribution agreement with a US distributor and support from Australian and US financial institutions. It will then comprehensively review its financial and commercialization paths, which is expected to accelerate project implementation and provide new options for diversifying the western magnesium supply chain.