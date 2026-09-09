Lump Coal Auction Prices Drop by 254.11 Yuan/Ton at Hongliulin Mine

Cost expectations weaken, magnesium ingot market prices fall rapidly [SMM Magnesium Ingot Spot Express]
[Weakening cost expectations drive magnesium ingot prices sharply lower] The magnesium ingot market ended its brief shot up today, with prices drifting lower. Pullbacks in coal and ferrosilicon cooled expectations for cost support, and under high inventory and capital pressure, smelters rushed to offer low-priced spot magnesium. Downstream demand was already weak, and combined with wild swings in the market, confidence is lacking and wait-and-see sentiment is strong. Magnesium producers' pricing strategies will dominate the futures market going forward, and the market is expected to remain under pressure in the short term.