Ukraine’s Zaporizhcoke produced 38,100 tonnes of blast furnace coke in August 2026, down 39.9% month on month and 52.1% year on year. Cumulative output for January–August totalled 535,900 tonnes, down 9.6% year on year.

As in July, the year-on-year decline in August output was linked to reduced supplies of coal concentrate to the plant. Repeated Russian attacks on international merchant vessels, including ships transporting raw materials to Ukraine’s steel industry, disrupted shipping through Ukrainian Black Sea ports and affected raw material deliveries to the plant.