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[Successful Trial Production of Jingye High-Grade Steel HC220YD+Z-XY New Grade Galvanized Sheet]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 14:10

Recently, the High-End Product R&D of Jingye Group's High-Grade Steel Division achieved another breakthrough. The HC220YD+Z-XY high-strength deep-drawing hot-dip galvanized sheet, custom-developed for a Shandong-based steel company, was successfully trial-produced. The first batch of 112.19 mt of products all passed inspection, with all mechanical properties, coating quality, and surface indicators meeting the client's technical requirements, qualifying for batch supply.

HC220YD+Z-XY is an interstitial-free high-strength hot-dip galvanized steel sheet that combines good strength levels, excellent deep-drawing formability, and hot-dip galvanizing corrosion resistance. It is suitable for complex bending and stamping conditions, and places high technical demands on substrate material stability, continuous annealing processes, air knife coating control, and strip shape accuracy. The production process is prone to performance fluctuations, uneven coating, and springback during stamping, making process control highly challenging. To meet the client's customized material requirements, the High-Grade Steel Division formed a joint task force comprising technical, production, and quality inspection departments. Technical personnel optimized key processes such as annealing temperature, line tension, and post-galvanizing cooling based on the grade's composition characteristics, overcoming technical difficulties one by one, including material property dispersion, surface quality control, and forming stability. After multiple rounds of process debugging and sample testing, the first batch of 112.19 mt of galvanized sheet was successfully produced. Inspection confirmed that the sheets & plates' yield strength, elongation, zinc coating adhesion, and surface appearance all met the required standards, and the stamping and bending performance satisfied the client's subsequent processing requirements.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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Recently, the High-End Product R&D of Jingye Group's High-Grade Steel - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)