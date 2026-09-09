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Secondary Lead: Regional Price Divergence, Spot Orders in South China Traded at a Discount of 175 yuan/mt [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 13:41

SMM, September 9:

Today, mainstream recommended online prices for secondary refined lead were raised by 50-75 yuan/mt. Most producers had no spot orders available for sale, focusing mainly on deliveries under long-term contracts. Downstream buyers restocked as needed, and overall inquiry sentiment was moderate. Spot-futures price spreads diverged. Mainstream cargoes were offered at discounts of 75-0 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price on an ex-works, tax-inclusive basis (tradeable), while a few were quoted at a premium of 25 yuan/mt ex-works. In the Guangdong market, shipments were made at a discount of 175 yuan/mt, and traders' purchases concluded at a moderate level, reflecting regional divergence. Today, the SMM average price for secondary refined lead was 15,975 yuan/mt, a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.85, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 1.88 (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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Secondary Lead: Regional Price Divergence, Spot Orders in South China Traded at a Discount of 175 yuan/mt [SMM Lead Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)